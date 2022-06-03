Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $90,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

