Noked Israel Ltd Invests $3.19 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,490 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

