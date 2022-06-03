GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.05.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.