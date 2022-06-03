State Street Corp Purchases 42,600 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.91% of Waste Connections worth $321,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,754,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,400,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of WCN opened at $130.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

