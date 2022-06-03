LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,986 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $552.53 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $468.86 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.97 and a 200-day moving average of $615.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

