LPL Financial LLC Has $18.91 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

