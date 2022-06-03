JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.63 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

