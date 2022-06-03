Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.61 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $287.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

