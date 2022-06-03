Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,131 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vertiv worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertiv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vertiv by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.