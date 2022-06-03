Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $779,775. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

