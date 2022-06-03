GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,071 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

