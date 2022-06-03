LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

