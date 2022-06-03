State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.14% of Community Bank System worth $328,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 93.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

