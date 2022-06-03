Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,839,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $398.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $345.33 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

