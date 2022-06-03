Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,041 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Sonos worth $52,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.