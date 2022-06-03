The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

