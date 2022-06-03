Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of Targa Resources worth $357,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Shares of TRGP opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

