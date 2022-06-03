LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.90% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

XSW opened at $126.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75.

