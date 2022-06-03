Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,040 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

