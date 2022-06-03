Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 53,376 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,376 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

