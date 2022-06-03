State Street Corp Acquires 595,779 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.66% of Elanco Animal Health worth $356,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.