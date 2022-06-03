Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.