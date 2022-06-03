Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

