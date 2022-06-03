Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ichor were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

