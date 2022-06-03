W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after buying an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $498.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.44.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

