Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

