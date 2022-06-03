OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

