Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.89 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.