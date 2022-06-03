Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.51 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

