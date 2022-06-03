Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Asana were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

