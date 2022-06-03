Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SEA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SEA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

NYSE:SE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.79. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

