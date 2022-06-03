Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 180,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,065,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,384,000 after acquiring an additional 139,396 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

NYSE ARES opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

