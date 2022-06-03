GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $376,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $552.53 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $468.86 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.