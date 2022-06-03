Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 245,263 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of National Grid worth $99,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

