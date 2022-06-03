Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,993 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of AmerisourceBergen worth $101,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

