Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Churchill Downs worth $52,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $211.47 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

