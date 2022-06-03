Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $49,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.73 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.