Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,941 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $103,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,949,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

