Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

