Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,720 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Yelp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

