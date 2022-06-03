Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,854 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,254.58 and a beta of 0.43.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

