Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 275.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.