Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.37 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $129.91 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.