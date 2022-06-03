Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,377 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

