Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cable One by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

CABO opened at $1,288.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,505.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

