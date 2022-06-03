Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

