Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

