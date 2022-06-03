Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.35 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,547 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $54,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $191.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

