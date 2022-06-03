Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $51,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 755,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $15,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,338,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

