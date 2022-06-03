Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.03 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SS&C Technologies worth $50,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.